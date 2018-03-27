STRETCH YOUR DOLLAR

The day you fly determines how much you pay

Think about the cheapest days to fly before booking your summer airfare. (Shutterstock)

By
Summer travel season is inching closer. When you go to book your flights, the day you pick to fly can actually impact how much you spend on a ticket.

Here are the cheapest and most expensive days to fly this summer, according to cheapair.com.

Let's start with the month of June.

Cheapair.com says Tuesdays are the cheapest days to fly. Wednesdays are good, too.

You can save an average of $52 per ticket just by flying midweek.

Your most expensive days to fly are two Sundays, June 17 and June 24. Friday, June 29 is also pretty pricey. You'll want to skip those travel days, if possible.

Moving to July, cheapair.com points out the fourth of July falls on a Wednesday this year. Take advantage of the mid-week flights.

Once again, Tuesdays and Wednesdays are your cheapest days to fly in July.

Sundays are again the most expensive days to fly.

Keep in mind, July is the most popular month for air travel making it the most expensive to fly.

Booking late summer travel tends to be cheaper, but prices do go up the longer you wait. So, as soon as you know where you want to go you can save money by booking earlier.

Prices will go up for August and September flights the further we get into summer.

