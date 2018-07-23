Looking to stay in Texas for your last-minute summer vacation? An Airbnb may be a good option.
According to Airbnb, more than 30,000 Texans now list their homes for rent on the site.
The community-driven hospitality company recently came out with a report that tabulated more than hundreds of thousands user wish-lists to find the top listings in each city.
Watch the video to see some of their top places to stay in eight different regions of the Lone Star State.
Summer Vacation: The most wanted Airbnbs in Texas
