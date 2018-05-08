TRAVEL

Southwest flight makes emergency landing at Dallas airport

Southwest makes emergency landing at DFW airport (KTRK)

DALLAS, Texas (KTRK) --
A Southwest Airlines flight from Nashville, Tennessee had to make an unscheduled landing at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport Monday night.

A statement released by the airline stated that, "A Cockpit instrument indicated one of the flaps might not have fully extended."

Which means, the landing required the plane to touch down at a higher speed.

The flight was redirected from Dallas Love Field airport to Dallas Fort Worth International airport.

Emergency vehicles were positioned nearby to monitor the landing, which was ultimately uneventful.

There were no reported injuries.
