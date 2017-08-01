TRAVEL

Group: Size of airplane seat has become a hazard

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch the report from Action News at 4 p.m. on July 31, 2017. (WPVI)

Airplane seating is unquestionably getting tighter, but how much is too much?

A federal appeals court is now ordering the FAA to look into it and determine if there's a safety issue.

Airline regulators cannot set minimum standards for comfort.

But a group of passenger rights advocates say the shrinking legroom and width of each seat has become a hazard.

"It does not appear that people can get out with the smaller seats. Most recently there was an evacuation for a burning engine in an aircraft, and it took about five minutes instead of 90 seconds," Paul Hudson said.

The group also claims the tight fit puts passengers at higher risk of blood clots in their legs.

Flyers Rights says seats have gotten an inch and a half narrower since the early 2000s and the space between seats has shrunk an average of four inches, from 35 inches to 31 inches.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
travelu.s. & worldairplaneairline
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAVEL
Birthplace of Tabasco sauce a 'hot' place to visit
Two-year-old fist-bumps fellow passengers
Dare to walk on wires through the Swiss Alps
The world's greatest city: Top spots to visit in London
More Travel
Top Stories
Police: Woman dies after crash involving big rig in Humble
Jury: Drunk woman guilty in crash that killed officer
HERO: Baytown officer helps save man from burning home
Dad pleads guilty to killing son after Disney trip
Report: Beyonce interested in buying stake in the Rockets
Second victim dies after NW Harris Co. apartment shooting
2 kids shot while sitting in car at red light
Mom warns parents after baby contracts herpes
Show More
Sheriff lists Selena's brother on most wanted list
Senate confirms Christopher Wray as new FBI director
Woman says mom got flesh-eating bacteria at beach
Ex-United employee goes to court over alleged assault
New HISD teachers get pumped for back-to-school
More News
Top Video
Police: Woman dies after crash involving big rig in Humble
HERO: Baytown officer helps save man from burning home
Mom warns parents after baby contracts herpes
Guard won't return after incident with fan at a baseball game
More Video