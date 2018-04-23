Jacob Garcia.

An American Airlines flight to Chicago was delayed after an uncooperative passenger was removed from the plane.A witness shot dramatic video Sunday night on the flight from Miami.American Airlines says the man and another passenger got into an argument and that's when the crew asked the man to deplane. When he refused officers were called in and had to use a Taser."Once law enforcement was on the aircraft, the passenger then became combative with the officers from the Miami-Dade Police Department. The same passenger was subsequently arrested by law enforcement," American Airlines said in a statement to ABC News.Police said 28-year-old Jacob Garcia has been charged with battery, depriving an officer of means of protection, disorderly conduct, resisting an officer and criminal mischief.The flight to O'Hare was delayed about an hour.