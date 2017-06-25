TRAVEL

Passengers record terrifying shaking on Air Asia flight

Air Asia flight experiences engine seizure causing plane to shake violently.

PERTH, Australia (KTRK) --
A terrifying incident for passengers on an Air Asia flight.

The plane was forced to turn around after experiencing violent shaking about 90 minutes into the flight.

Some passengers recorded video from inside the plane showing the terrifying shaking. Many even described it as shaking like a washing machine.

The pilot told passengers they experienced an engine seizure on the left side of the plane.

All 359 people on board were not hurt when the plane landed safely back in Perth, Australia.

