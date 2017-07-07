TRAVEL

Video shows passenger with loose dog yelling at flight attendant

EMBED </>More Videos

A passenger was removed from a flight after she was caught on video yelling at a flight attendant while letting her dog run loose in the cabin. (WLS)

ATLANTA, Georgia --
A disruptive passenger was removed from a flight from Atlanta to Chicago after she was caught on video yelling at a flight attendant while letting her dog run through the cabin.

Passengers on the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport said the woman got angry when she was asked to place her seat in the upright position before take-off. She later threatened the flight attendant who was speaking to her, witnesses said.

The plane returned to the gate instead of taking off so security could get involved.

Video captured by passenger Michael Nash and posted to Facebook shows airport police and federal agents escorting the woman off the plane. Witnesses said they also questioned several passengers before they were allowed to take off.

The flight was delayed by several hours.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
travelflight attendantamerican airlinespassengerflight emergencyu.s. & worldGeorgia
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAVEL
Woman creatively uses prosthetic leg to document trip
1 DAY ONLY: Frontier selling $20 flights today
Toddler forced to sit on mom's lap for 3.5 hour flight
Travelers, beware: Hotels overbook just like airlines
More Travel
Top Stories
Human skeletal remains found in Riverside home
2 arrested for alleged prostitution of 14-year-old
Small plane makes belly landing at Ellington Field
Astros add 6th player to All-Star Team
Bear mauls Mercedes, makes Mammoth trip memorable
There's a small chance for big storms
Former HISD security guard hit with child porn charges
Show More
PD: Mom speeding before child dies in E. Houston rollover
Montgomery Co. mosquito tests positive for West Nile
Man caught trying to break into home while family is inside
Photo of purported pierced baby sparks debate
Roof company offering free AR-15 for business
More News
Top Video
Local ROTC HS students experience college life
Marathoner runs away from black bears
Human skeletal remains found in Riverside home
Bear mauls Mercedes, makes Mammoth trip memorable
More Video