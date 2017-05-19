BUZZWORTHY

Texas-shaped pool earns Houston Marriott Marquis honors

This mighty pool in Houston got top marks against other hotel pools across the country. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
If you want to take a dip in Houston, there's one swimming option that's as big as Texas.

We're obviously talking about the gorgeous pool over at the recently opened Marriott Marquis near Discovery Green.

Skyscanner.com just named the Texas-shaped lazy river found on the hotel's rooftop as one of the 10 best hotel pools in the U.S.

Only one other Texas hotel pool made the list. That's the nine-acre water park found at the JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country.

