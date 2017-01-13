New Carnival Cruise vacation options coming to Galveston

If you love cruises, get ready for more options coming out of Galveston.Carnival Cruise Line announced that it will reposition three of its newest and largest ships to new homeports in 2018, which includes Port Carnaveral and Miami, Florida, and right here in Galveston.Carnival Vista will move to Galveston September 23, 2018.The newest ship in Carnival's fleet is 133,500 tons and will include the first world's IMAX theatre on a ship and much more."Carnival Vista offers an exciting array of groundbreaking features including SkyRide, a suspended open-air cycling experience, the world's first IMAX theatre on a ship, an expansive water park featuring the Kaleid-o-slide and RedFrog Pub & Brewery," according to a press release.This ship will offer two-week long Caribbean itineraries that will depart every Sunday, visiting some of the regions's most popular destinations.This will include an option going to Montego Bay, Grand Cayman and Cozumel. The other itinerary will take you to Mahogany, Belize and Cozumel.Carnival Vista will join Carnival Freedom and Valor sailing all year long from Galveston.