People are still going nuts over the Balls... I mean Bally's... sign. GROW UP PEOPLE. pic.twitter.com/ikAS2f2hxP — Las Vegas Locally (@LasVegasLocally) June 27, 2017

Folks walking by Bally's hotel-casino on the Las Vegas Strip are seeing an unfortunate renaming of the property, thanks to a missing letter.KTNV reports a sign facing the famed Las Vegas Boulevard was missing the letter "Y" over the weekend. The sign without the letter is welcoming visitors at its front entrance.With something so public, the sign has drawn mainly humorous responses on social media.The hotel explained someone noticed the dangling letter last Friday. Since it weighs 300 pounds and could cause serious damage or injuries, Bally's took the "Y" down to repair it.The sign should read "Bally's" as normal by Wednesday.