Memorial Day travel expected to be deadlier than normal

Authorities are urging motorists to exercise caution while traveling over Memorial Day weekend, which is expected to be deadlier than average this year.According to estimates from AAA Texas, 2.3 million Texans will travel 50 miles or more over the holiday weekend, the highest number since 2005.The National Safety Council estimates 439 Americans will die on the road that weekend, the highest estimate since 2009 and 100 deaths greater than in 2014.