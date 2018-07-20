If you're tired of long lines at the airport and have been thinking about trying some of the pre-screening airport programs, this travel deal may be for you.
Lyft has joined the company's CLEAR and LoungeBuddy to offer a three month free trial of CLEAR, a $20 Lyft credit and a $50 credit towards LoungeBuddy bucks.
CLEAR is available at Bush Intercontinental Airport, Hobby Airport and a number of other airports around the country.
The company's site says it speeds your way through the ID check line by quickly checking your fingerprints or eye scan.
LoungeBuddy is a program which allows customers to pay for access to a network in airport lounges around the world.
