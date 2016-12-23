AIR TRAVEL

LIVE AIRPORT CAM on ABC13.com: Check the lines at Bush Airport

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Today is expected to be one of the busiest days of the year for air travel in Houston.

ABC13.com has a live look at lines at Bush Intercontinental Airport's Terminal A.

For your convenience, check in with our live airport cam throughout the morning before you head into IAH.

Long lines are already stacking up at Houston's airports.

If you are traveling by plane, it pays to check ahead:
  • Check Fly2Houston.com for parking lot status
  • Be weather aware and check with your airlines for possible delays
  • Make sure to give yourself plenty of time to get through security before your flight


So far, no delays are reported out of Houston's big airport.
