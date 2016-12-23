HOUSTON (KTRK) --Today is expected to be one of the busiest days of the year for air travel in Houston.
- Check Fly2Houston.com for parking lot status
- Be weather aware and check with your airlines for possible delays
- Make sure to give yourself plenty of time to get through security before your flight
So far, no delays are reported out of Houston's big airport.