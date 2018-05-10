DISNEY WORLD

Katy couple affected by Hurricane Harvey wins free royal wedding at Disney World

ORLANDO, Florida (KTRK) --
It wasn't the royal wedding, but for Disney lovers, it was a close second.

A Katy couple said "I do" at Walt Disney World with Cinderella's Castle as the backdrop.

We all saw it happen live on Good Morning America.

Jay Patel popped the question to his high school sweetheart at Cinderella's Castle at Disney World last year.

He and his bride-to-be, Alexis Preston, started planning the big day, until Hurricane Harvey delayed things.

That is, until a wedding contest from GMA gave Alexis a chance to share her story.

"We did lose a lot of our house in Harvey, and we lost our car. I did touch on that, because I didn't know how we could afford a wedding," Alexis Preston said.

The big surprise came last week when they found out they won the contest on live T.V.

About 50 family members and friends were able to make the last-minute wedding.

Alexis arrived to her wedding in royal style-- in a Cinderella coach.

The coach featured a string quartet and trumpeters.

Even before they exchanged vows, the newlyweds received the royal treatment.

World-renowned Kleinfeld flew in everything for the wedding, from tiaras to dresses.

Disney provided flowers fit for a princess, and an engagement photo session at Epcot's UK Pavilion.

"To have this experience that one that was picked, it's an overwhelming sense of joy," Jay Patel said.

The couple will finish their fairytale wedding day by spending the night inside the secret hotel suite at Cinderella's Castle.
