Jet-setting dads need these travel accessories

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Father's Day is quickly approaching, and if you still haven't gotten dad a gift, we can help!
Does dad travel all the time for work or for fun? Plenty of products promise to make traveling easier and more fashionable.
Richard Saldivar from Luggage and Leather shared some of his favorite travel items with Eyewitness News Consumer Reporter Patricia Lopez.
The Eagle Creek Pack-It Folder is a clothing compression product. It helps keep everything wrapped up nice and neat in dad's luggage. It sells for $24.99, plus an extra 20 percent off thanks to the travel sale going on now.
Exofficio Travel Quick-Dry Underwear for guys sell for $26. Guys can wash and dry them in just two hours, so no need to travel with more than two pairs.
To keep dad's cords organized, give him the Bobino Cord Wraps for just $5.99.
Security is always important when traveling and RFID Shields promise to keep your credit card information safe. They're just $4.99 for a pack of three.
If you have a big budget and really want to splurge on dad, you have some options.
The Scottee Vest is $135. It has 26 compartments to carry all of dad's items when he's on the go and it even looks good.
The goose down Tumi jacket is a multi-purpose garment that sells for $195. Not only is it great for cold weather travels, but it converts into a travel pillow for the plane.
And when it comes to dad, nothing is too pricey, right? The Tumi Kirtland International Expandable Leather Carry-On sells for just under $1,000.
