96 percent of TSA PreCheck passengers waited in security less than five minutes.





180+ airports and 37 airlines provide TSA PreCheck.





Travelers using the TSA Precheck lane do not need to remove shoes, belts, light jackets, laptops or 3-1-1 liquids from their carry-on bags.



Memberships last five years and cost $85, but some credit card companies and loyalty programs may offer assistance in the fee.





It is only open to U.S. citizens, U.S nationals, and lawful permanent residents. You may be ineligible due to incomplete or false application info, violations of transportation security regulations, or disqualifying criminal offenses and factors.

Going through airport security can be a real headache, but there is one way you can fast-track your way through the line. TSA PreCheck can be one of the best investments you can make to save time.Here's what you need to know about the program: