Insider secrets to help you save money and avoid travel headaches

Travel hacks to save you money and help you avoid travel headaches.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Traveling is expensive, sometimes aggravating, and even exhausting but it doesn't have to be.

There are some ways to make getting to your destination a little more enjoyable.

Airline ticket agents shared their favorite travel hacks with Eyewitness News Consumer Reporter Patricia Lopez.

Be Kind: The first, and maybe most important thing to remember is that if something goes wrong be kind when asking for help. This is true for anywhere, really. If the issue is the airline's fault, they will work especially hard to fix the problem if you are nice.

Travel Early: Avoiding delays can be up to chance but traveling earlier in the day actually reduces your chances of being delayed.

Get a Card: Be sure to earn free perks where and when you can. When you join an airline credit card, you get free access to the airport club and extra miles just for signing up. Earn Free Travel: Always volunteer your seat in exchange for travel certificates, meal vouchers, hotel stays, and most of the time, a first class seat on the next available flight.

Be First at Baggage Claim: Checking in late will put your bags on the last bag cart, which will make them the last on aircraft. In most cases the last on, first off rule will apply. You can always gate check too, as long as your liquids are TSA approved to go through security.

Get a Better Seat: A 24-hour check in alarm is a way to get the best seat possible. On certain airlines, like Southwest, checking-in exactly 24-hours before the flight will get you a better position in the boarding line.

BYOB: Don't pay $5 for a bottle of water in the terminal. Bring your own bottle and have a restaurant fill it up for free. Remember to ask nicely.

Gotta get away? These websites can help and save your serious money.

