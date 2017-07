IAH lot offering half off on multi-day parking

Are you planning a flight out of George Bush Intercontinental Airport soon? The nearby Ecopark lot is offering half off of parking rates.A coupon on Fly2Houston.com will allow you to park covered or uncovered for three, five or seven days.For example, five-day covered parking will run you $20 instead of $40 at its regular rate.The summer special discount is limited to the first 1,000 folks who reserve on Ecopark's website The offer is valid through Sept. 30.