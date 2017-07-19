IAH lot offering half off on multi-day parking

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Are you planning a flight out of George Bush Intercontinental Airport soon? The nearby Ecopark lot is offering half off of parking rates.
A coupon on Fly2Houston.com will allow you to park covered or uncovered for three, five or seven days.
For example, five-day covered parking will run you $20 instead of $40 at its regular rate.
The summer special discount is limited to the first 1,000 folks who reserve on Ecopark's website.
The offer is valid through Sept. 30.
