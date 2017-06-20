How much change do you really lose at the airport?

Most people struggle to keep track of everything during vacation, especially when you have children.But you would think people would keep a close eye on their wallets.ABC13 Investigates team found numbers showing in the last year, more than $23,000 was left at TSA checkpoints at Bush Intercontinental Airport.Another $5,600 was forgotten in Hobby Airport security lines.But where are travelers most likely to forget their cash? The answer is JFK Airport. Over $70,000 was left at TSA checkpoints last year.