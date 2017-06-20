TRAVEL

How much change do you really lose at the airport?

EMBED </>More Videos

Lost money at the airports (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Most people struggle to keep track of everything during vacation, especially when you have children.

But you would think people would keep a close eye on their wallets.

ABC13 Investigates team found numbers showing in the last year, more than $23,000 was left at TSA checkpoints at Bush Intercontinental Airport.

Another $5,600 was forgotten in Hobby Airport security lines.

But where are travelers most likely to forget their cash? The answer is JFK Airport. Over $70,000 was left at TSA checkpoints last year.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
travelairport newsHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAVEL
Airlines offer to re-book ahead of Tropical Storm Cindy
Airplane passengers want kid sections on flights
Beautiful and sustainable eco-friendly getaways
Jet-setting dads need these travel accessories
More Travel
Top Stories
Tropical Storm Warning issued for Houston area
14 injured on flight to IAH due to turbulence
Man charged in shooting death of 10-month-old boy
Suspect shot after explosion at Brussels train station
2 found dead inside NW Harris County apartment
9 years after storm, 'Ike Dike' still under discussion
OJ Simpson's parole hearing set July 20
Show More
Interactive map forecast cone for Tropical Storm Cindy
Injuries reported after METRO bus accident
Voluntary evacuation issued for Bolivar Peninsula
Carnival changes itinerary due to Tropical Storm Cindy
Flood insurance 101: What you need to know
More News
Top Video
9 years after storm, 'Ike Dike' still under discussion
Airlines offer to re-book ahead of Tropical Storm Cindy
Coyote spotted walking the streets of River Oaks
What you need to know about GOES-16 satellite
More Video