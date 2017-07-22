TRAVEL

Going out of town? Essential items you may need for your summer trip

EMBED </>More Videos

Items you need to make a successful summer trip. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
When planning the ultimate summer trip, there are a plethora of things to do beforehand: find a hotel, get a rental car and the dreaded filling your suitcase with something to wear.

But are you packing the essential items?

Ni'Kesia Pannell, a connoisseur of traveling, has seven items she recommends for your summer trip.

SCENTBIRD
Scent bird allows you to find your signature scent with a monthly subscription service. You can choose from over 450 scents, including Oscar de la Renta and Versace.

FRAMERI GLASSES
With these glasses, you have the option to pop out the lenses to fit your style of choice -- from sunglasses to actual prescription.

DETOX WATER
Detox water promotes healthy digestion and comes in five flavors. Pannell says the water is "tasty."

REMINGTON RECHARGEABLE RAZOR
The Remington Smooth & Silky Rechargeable Razor is a waterproof solution to show off your body this summer!

BODY BUTTER
The Khus Khus Body Butter by Tropic Isle Living helps with dry skin and scaring.

TRIPOD AND CLICKER
While you're out on that summer trip, what happens when you have no one to take the picture? Purchasing a tripod with a clicker is the perfect solution to making those memories last a lifetime.

ECBC BACKPACK
With her constant traveling, Pannell says her ECBC backpack is a life saver. The backpack is TSA-approved.

"You can literally just unzip the back and you don't have to take out all of your stuff," she added.

For a full list of items and more tips, visit Ni'Kesia's travel page.


Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
travelholiday traveltraveltravel tipsHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAVEL
IAH lot offering half off on multi-day parking
The cheapest days to fly this summer
Looking for a cheap flight? Google it!
Mom of baby who overheated on United flight speaks out
More Travel
Top Stories
Have a doggone crazy weekend in Houston
7 TV shows younger than Taylor Swift getting reboots
Weekend downpours ahead and less heat
Journey 92 million miles away to the sun
Firefighters battle storage building fire in NE Harris Co.
O.J. Simpson invited to Pro Football Hall of Fame
New test can detect if drivers are high on pot
Montrose's Pax Americana pays tribute to bygone era
Show More
Here are 8 more popular Houston dogs on Instagram
Houston festival to celebrate all-things fried chicken
Beloved landmark in Houston's original Chinatown to close
Lamar High School football players invited to Nike camp
Suspect opens fire on officer during pursuit in SW Houston
More News
Top Video
Suspect opens fire on officer during pursuit in SW Houston
O.J. Simpson invited to Pro Football Hall of Fame
7 TV shows younger than Taylor Swift getting reboots
Firefighters battle storage building fire in NE Harris Co.
More Video