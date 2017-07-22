HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --When planning the ultimate summer trip, there are a plethora of things to do beforehand: find a hotel, get a rental car and the dreaded filling your suitcase with something to wear.
But are you packing the essential items?
Ni'Kesia Pannell, a connoisseur of traveling, has seven items she recommends for your summer trip.
SCENTBIRD
Scent bird allows you to find your signature scent with a monthly subscription service. You can choose from over 450 scents, including Oscar de la Renta and Versace.
FRAMERI GLASSES
With these glasses, you have the option to pop out the lenses to fit your style of choice -- from sunglasses to actual prescription.
DETOX WATER
Detox water promotes healthy digestion and comes in five flavors. Pannell says the water is "tasty."
REMINGTON RECHARGEABLE RAZOR
The Remington Smooth & Silky Rechargeable Razor is a waterproof solution to show off your body this summer!
BODY BUTTER
The Khus Khus Body Butter by Tropic Isle Living helps with dry skin and scaring.
TRIPOD AND CLICKER
While you're out on that summer trip, what happens when you have no one to take the picture? Purchasing a tripod with a clicker is the perfect solution to making those memories last a lifetime.
ECBC BACKPACK
With her constant traveling, Pannell says her ECBC backpack is a life saver. The backpack is TSA-approved.
"You can literally just unzip the back and you don't have to take out all of your stuff," she added.
For a full list of items and more tips, visit Ni'Kesia's travel page.
