Frontier Airlines sale offers flights as low as $29

File Photo: Frontier Airlines (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

CHICAGO --
Looking for a last-minute getaway? Frontier Airlines is offering one-way flights as low as $29 to destinations across the country. But you'll need to act fast, because the sale ends August 2.

With flights this cheap, there are bound to be a few rules. Frontier is offering the deals on flights between August 4 and August 30 and flights must be booked at least three days in advance.

From IAH, the following routes were available as of Wednesday afternoon:

  • $49 to Denver

  • $49 to Cleveland

  • $59 to Cincinnati


The lowest prices are reserved for members of Frontier's Discount Den program, but if you're not a member, the sale flights are only around $10 more.

Since Frontier is a budget airline, the ticket prices may not include carry-on bags or reserved seats.

To check out all the available flights, click here.


