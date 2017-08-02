Frontier Airlines sale offers flights as low as $29

CHICAGO --Looking for a last-minute getaway? Frontier Airlines is offering one-way flights as low as $29 to destinations across the country. But you'll need to act fast, because the sale ends August 2.
With flights this cheap, there are bound to be a few rules. Frontier is offering the deals on flights between August 4 and August 30 and flights must be booked at least three days in advance.
From IAH, the following routes were available as of Wednesday afternoon:
- $49 to Denver
- $49 to Cleveland
- $59 to Cincinnati
The lowest prices are reserved for members of Frontier's Discount Den program, but if you're not a member, the sale flights are only around $10 more.
Since Frontier is a budget airline, the ticket prices may not include carry-on bags or reserved seats.
To check out all the available flights, click here.
