U.S. Customs and Border Protection deployed facial recognition biometric exit technology Tuesday at George Bush Intercontinental Airport.The technology will be used for one daily flight from the United States to Tokyo.According to a release, the technology builds a flight specific photo gallery using photographs from travel document provided to the airline. The live photo is then compared against the document photo in the gallery to ensure the traveler is the person holding the document, officials said.Once the photo captured at the boarding process is matched to a U.S. passport, the traveler -- after confirmed as a U.S. citizen -- is allowed to process the exit process.Delta and JetBlue recently announced collaborations to integrate facial recognition technology into their boarding process. Testing is currently being done at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta and Boston Logan International International Airport.