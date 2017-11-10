BUZZWORTHY

DREAM JOB: Website's opening includes living in Cancun for 6 months

Just in time for the temperature in Houston to dip, a job opening in Cancun is giving applicants the warmth of a cushy gig.

Cancun.com, which is a website that helps book accommodations to the tropical paradise on Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula, has an opening for a CEO: "Cancun Experience Officer."

In their description of the position, an individual or a team will be hired to live in Cancun for six months, staying at the resorts and doing the experiences of the beach town. The job period is from March to August next year.

The "CEO" will be paid $10,000 a month to take and post photos as well as write about the experience in Cancun suited for an American audience.

No experience is required to apply, the posting said.

Applicants must be fluent in written and spoken English, and applications must film a video submission to be considered. All valid applications must be turned in between Nov. 7 and Dec. 17.

You can view the job description and submit your video application at the Cancun.com website.

