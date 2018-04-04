Consumer Reports: Top airlines for your next vacation

Planning your dream getaway for the summer? Of course, you want everything to go perfectly. Including your flight. Consumer Reports has which airlines passed the muster and which fell short.We all have our pet peeves about flying, and Consumer Reports surveyed more than 53,000 of its members, asking them to rate their most recent economy domestic flight experiences."So one of the things that really stood out to me was just how satisfied people actually are with the service that they receive by the airlines," Consumer Reports multimedia content creator Octavio Blanco said.But there were notable exceptions. Discount carriers Spirit and Frontier received low marks across the board, including flight status updates, WiFi connectivity and food selection.Southwest, Alaska, JetBlue, Virgin America, and Hawaiian led the way with economy flights."Southwest really stood out, especially for their price transparency," Blanco said. "They were the only one that received such high marks, in terms of, just how well they explain all the fees that get added onto passengers tickets when their booking."All 11 of the airlines in the survey, though, received low marks for seat comfort, legroom and food selection.For many flyers, prior history and experience with an airline, was not a major factor when picking their flight. So, why do consumers choose one airline over another?Some choose for price or to make sure there are no layovers, while others sought convenience or frequent flyer points.When looking for a flight, Consumer Reports advises to pay close attention to ancillary fees, and not just the base fares.