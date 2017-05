Auckland (AKL) to Dubai (DXB): 17h 15m // 8,825 miles Dallas (DFW) to Sydney (SYD): 17h // 8,578 miles San Francisco (SFO) to Singapore (SIN): 16h 20m // 8,446 miles Atlanta (ATL) to Johannesburg (JNB): 16h // 8,439 miles Abu Dhabi (AUH) to Los Angeles (LAX): 15h 50m // 8,390 miles

Can you imagine being in an airplane for almost 18 hours straight? Some globetrotters have to do just that as they soar through the friendly skies.These are the longest regularly scheduled non-stop commercial flights by duration:Your five-hour flight doesn't feel quite as long now, does it?