Busiest days for holiday travel begin at Houston airports

Make sure to give yourself plenty of time to get through security before your flight

The busiest two days of travel of the year are already underway at Houston's airports.At Bush Intercontinental Airport this morning, Terminal A is getting busier by the minute as travelers line up in their ticket lines to check baggage and get boarding passes.Our Eyewitness News crew saw long lines stacking up at American, Delta and Spirit Airlines kiosks as early as 5am today.There's still a whole day ahead for the flight crews and those who work over at IAH.Right now, there are no delays to report out of Houston, but freezing rain and sleet coming to other parts of the country could impact your trip.Thursday and Friday are expected to be the busiest travel days for airlines, with 2.4 million passengers expected today alone.This number is up by 3.5 percent, according to analysts, so more people traveling with you this Thursday.The least busy days of the year will be Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.