On the Venn diagram of tourist spots perfect for birders and hot sauce lovers, I would bet the only intersection lies on Avery Island, Louisiana.I come from a family of avid birders. Many of them, born and bred in New Orleans, also love their pepper-laced cuisine. So on my way to Crescent City earlier this summer with some of those said family members, a detour to the birthplace of Tabasco Pepper Sauce, which is also the home of a century old egret refuge, seemed worth a half-a-day-trip.While I like birds on general they're-pretty principle and enjoy mild peppery goodness in some dishes, I'm not a fanatic. I do, however, love bizarre and strange Gulf Coast tourist attractions and Avery Island certainly qualifies.