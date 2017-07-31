TRAVEL

Hot times in Avery Island, the birthplace of Tabasco sauce

EMBED </>More Videos

If you love Tabasco sauce, you should see where it was born in Louisiana. (KTRK)

By Tarra Gaines for CultureMap
AVERY ISLAND, Louisiana (KTRK) --
On the Venn diagram of tourist spots perfect for birders and hot sauce lovers, I would bet the only intersection lies on Avery Island, Louisiana.

I come from a family of avid birders. Many of them, born and bred in New Orleans, also love their pepper-laced cuisine. So on my way to Crescent City earlier this summer with some of those said family members, a detour to the birthplace of Tabasco Pepper Sauce, which is also the home of a century old egret refuge, seemed worth a half-a-day-trip.

While I like birds on general they're-pretty principle and enjoy mild peppery goodness in some dishes, I'm not a fanatic. I do, however, love bizarre and strange Gulf Coast tourist attractions and Avery Island certainly qualifies.

PHOTOS: A peek around Avery Island in Louisiana
Check out the hot times you'll have on Avery Island over on CultureMap.

RELATED: TRAVEL TIPS AND DESTINATIONS

Top 6 places to travel with an RV in Texas
EMBED More News Videos

This guide is taking the guesswork on where to travel across the Lone Star State.

Spend the night in an owl-shaped cabin for free
EMBED More News Videos

You can spend the night in these gorgeous owl-shaped cabins for free.

Kids explore at camp built around rock quarry
EMBED More News Videos

A group of YMCA summer campers is diving deep into the deep of a different kind -- down to the bottom of a rock quarry.

Looking for a cheap flight? Google it!
EMBED More News Videos

Google Flights offers a range of services to find the cheapest flights.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
traveltravel tipstourismu.s. & worldbuzzworthynaturefoodLouisiana
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAVEL
Two-year-old fist-bumps fellow passengers
Dare to walk on wires through the Swiss Alps
The world's greatest city: Top spots to visit in London
TSA announces new procedure for screening electronics
More Travel
Top Stories
Indecent exposure ongoing problem at Memorial Park
Limited RodeoHouston season tickets on sale tomorrow
Grandmother kills home invasion suspect near Katy
Man pulled over by person pretending to be a deputy
Houston Zoo eliminates plastic water bottles
Astros acquire pitcher from Blue Jays
No criminal charges after inmate left alone for weeks
CB Robert Nelson Jr. fighting for spot on Texans roster
Show More
Raging three-alarm fire destroys $1M home in Spring
Innocent bystander shot and killed In hail of gunfire
OH RATS! Abnormal weather blamed for rat problem in area
Family remembers woman found dead in forest
White House communications director resigns
More News
Top Video
Family remembers grandmother found dead in Sam Houston Natl Forest.
Montrose is getting two new Vietnamese restaurants
Man pulled over by person pretending to be a deputy
CB Robert Nelson Jr. fighting for spot on Texans roster
More Video