Baby gray whale and mom glide under boat off Laguna Beach
A baby gray whale and its mother were spotted gliding under a boat off the coast of Laguna Beach. (Mark Girardeau and Newport Coastal Adventure)

By Tim Rearden
LAGUNA BEACH, CA --
Breathtaking video captured a mother gray whale and her calf gliding under a boat off the coast of Laguna Beach on Sunday.

The close encounter was caught on video from aboard Newport Coastal Adventure.

Mark Girardeau said the calf appeared to be just days old as it still had fetal folds.

The curious calf was spotted checking out the boat with its mother close behind.

After getting a closer glimpse, the mother guided the calf back on course.

SEE ALSO: Mama whale helps free baby trapped in shark net

This mama whale proved a help to rescue workers when her baby got tangled in a shark net.



Gray whales migrate south from Alaska to Mexico during the winter months, passing right along the coast of Southern California.

SEE ALSO: Research team captures rare white whale calf cuddling up to its mother

Up to 5 percent of right whales are born white, but turn black within a year.

