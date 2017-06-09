TRAVEL

American Airlines opens new lounge in Houston

American Airlines Group, Inc. has opened its Admirals Club at the George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) in Houston. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
American Airlines Group, Inc. has opened its Admirals Club at the George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) in Houston.

According to a spokesperson, the Admirals Club's amenities include free Wi-Fi, snacks and alcoholic beverages, along with salads and sandwiches available for purchase.

Membership for the Admirals Club starts at around $400 annually per person. A one-day pass will be available for $59 at the Admirals Club in Houston.

Although the new lounge opened to the public on April 28, a grand opening party is being held on June 12. The 4,300-square-foot club is located in Terminal A near gate A25.
