Airplane passengers want kid sections on flights.

For some flying is a pleasant experience, especially when headed to a long awaited vacation. However, for others, flying is a full on nightmare.Each year, the Airfare Watch Dog takes a survey of the state of travel in America. The survey was released this week and showed some interesting results.If flying with children isn't hassling enough, with the crying kids and glares from other passengers. More than half of travelers want families traveling with children under the age of ten to have their own section on the aircraft.But that is not all, over 39 percent of passengers worry about sitting next to someone who is sick or coughing. And 28 percent worry about sitting next to someone with an unpleasant body odor.