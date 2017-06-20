AMERICAN AIRLINES will work with customers traveling to or from Baton Rouge, Lafayette, Lake Charles or New Orleans, Louisiana; Beaumont or Houston, Texas; Destin or Pensacola, Florida; Gulfport/Biloxi Mississippi; or Mobile, Alabama, to re-book travel free of charge. The ticket in question must have been purchased before June 20 for travel on June 22, and the passenger can re-book between June 20 and 25, among other conditions.
JETBLUE will waive change and cancel fees and fare differences for customers traveling June 21 or June 22 to or from Houston and New Orleans. Customers must have booked before June 20 and must re-book before June 26.
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES will work with customers traveling to or from New Orleans, Louisiana, between June 20 and June 22 to re-book flights within 14 days between the same cities without an additional charge.
UNITED AIRLINES will allow customers traveling to or from Alexandria, Baton Rouge, Lafayette, Lake Charles and New Orleans, Louisiana; Destin, Panama City and Pensacola, Florida; and Mobile, Alabama between June 21 and 22 to re-book by June 25 between the original cities of travel in the same class of service.
Travelers flying with other carriers should contact their airline for the latest travel advisories. This information is subject to change.
