

Friday from 2 to 4 p.m.

Saturday, Sunday, Monday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Tuesday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The Fourth of July weekend is here. And despite the holiday falling on a Tuesday, it's going to be historic. AAA predicts this will be the most traveled Independence Day weekend ever.Red, white and blue means skies, roads and rails for millions of Americans this year. About 44.2 million people are expected to travel at least 50 miles from home. That's nearly 3 percent more travelers than last year.The vast majority of those people are expected to drive. AAA credits the bump in holiday travelers to a couple of things including cheaper gas, stronger employment and higher consumer confidence than one year ago.The people behind the popular traffic app Waze analyzed the busiest times on the roads. The data they looked at is from the greater Boston region, but it should hold true in the Houston area as well.The worst times to travel are:So the best thing you can do if you have to travel during those peak times is to stay safe and enjoy the ride.