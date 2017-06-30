4TH OF JULY

AAA predicts record-breaking travel for Fourth of July weekend

EMBED </>More Videos

The Fourth of July weekend is here. And despite the holiday falling on a Tuesday, it's going to be historic. AAA predicts this will be the most traveled Independence Day weekend ever. (KGO-TV)

by Tiffany Wilson
CONCORD, Calif. --
The Fourth of July weekend is here. And despite the holiday falling on a Tuesday, it's going to be historic. AAA predicts this will be the most traveled Independence Day weekend ever.

RELATED: Don't hit the road at these times to avoid July 4 holiday traffic jams

Red, white and blue means skies, roads and rails for millions of Americans this year. About 44.2 million people are expected to travel at least 50 miles from home. That's nearly 3 percent more travelers than last year.

The vast majority of those people are expected to drive. AAA credits the bump in holiday travelers to a couple of things including cheaper gas, stronger employment and higher consumer confidence than one year ago.

LIST: Houston area Fourth of July fireworks and festivities

RELATED: How to keep pets safe, happy this Fourth of July

The people behind the popular traffic app Waze analyzed the busiest times on the roads. The data they looked at is from the greater Boston region, but it should hold true in the Houston area as well.
The worst times to travel are:

  • Friday from 2 to 4 p.m.
  • Saturday, Sunday, Monday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Tuesday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

So the best thing you can do if you have to travel during those peak times is to stay safe and enjoy the ride.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
traveltrafficjuly 4th4th of julydrivingholidayholiday travelSan FranciscoConcordSan JoseSan MateoMarin
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Bay Area Fourth of July fireworks and festivities
4TH OF JULY
Celebrate America at these fun 4th of July events
Hitting the road this July 4? Avoid these times
How to keep your pets happy and safe this 4th of July
Best cities to celebrate July 4 named
More 4th of july
TRAVEL
Best cities to celebrate July 4 named
Facial recognition technology deployed at IAH
A new island has popped up along North Carolina's coast!
Vegas hotel loses letter, gets 'ballsy' name
More Travel
Top Stories
San Antonio officer dies from injuries after shootout
Small plane crashes on California freeway
Sketch shows woman found dead in Bayland Park
At least 1 man stabbed outside midtown McDonald's
DA: Teen shot dead in road rage incident; suspect sought
4 wanted in case of missing girl near Dallas
Theft ring suspects had home full of merchandise
Show More
Nearly 2 tons of weed disguised as lettuce seized
Video shows dog tied to moving trailer
Walgreens customers held at gunpoint in north Harris County
City spent $1M, but has little to show for recycling proposal
Mom of suspect: 'Whatever he's done is totally wrong'
More News
Top Video
Top 10 restaurants in Galveston
DA: Teen shot dead in road rage incident; suspect sought
What you need to know about fireworks laws
Fun facts about 'The Star-Spangled Banner'
More Video