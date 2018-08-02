HOUSTON CULTUREMAP

Fredericksburg to become home to $78 million Seven Hills Resort and Conference Center

The Seven Hills Resort will upgrade the Texas Wine Country experience with its full-service hotel, and new retail village.

FREDERICKSBURG, Texas (KTRK) --
The charming Texas Hill Country destination of Fredericksburg, long beloved for its array of B&Bs and wineries, is getting its first full-fledged destination resort.

The $78 million Seven Hills Resort and Conference Center, at U.S. Highway 87 North and U.S. Highway 290 West, will include:
  • A 150-room, full-service hotel under the upscale Curio Collection by Hilton brand.
  • A rooftop bar.
  • A 35,000-square-foot conference center.
  • A 40,000-square-foot retail and restaurant "village."
  • An outdoor amphitheater.
  • Restoration of the historic Klingelhoefer House.
  • Nearly a dozen new Sunday Houses, a style of guesthouse common in Fredericksburg.

Construction on the 22-acre project is set to break ground this fall, with the opening slated for early 2020.

You can read more about the new destination on Houston CultureMap.
