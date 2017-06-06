TRAVEL

Southwest Airline's 72-hour sale includes $49 one-way flights from Houston

Southwest Airlines announced a slew of flight deals as low as $49, available now until June 8

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
That trip home this fall won't cost a fortune - if you plan it right. Southwest Airlines announced a nationwide sale that includes one way tickets for as low as $49. The flight deals are available now until June 8 at 11:59 p.m. The three-day sale means you can book round-trip tickets for less than $100.

The sale only includes one-way "Wanna Get Away" fares. For longer flights, the pricing increases to $79, $99, or $129 for fares included in the sale.

One-way flights from Hobby Airport to destinations such as Austin, Corpus Christi, Harlingen, Memphis, New Orleans, San Antonio and Tulsa were among those available for $49 one way.

You can also head to Atlanta or Pensacola for just $99 one way.
You can see all the deals from Hobby airport here.

There are some restrictions. The low fares can't be used for domestic flights on Fridays and Sundays, and international travel can only be done on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

