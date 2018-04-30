Highly anticipated new trail linking Buffalo Bayou Park and White Oak Bayou now open to Houstonians

HOUSTON, Texas --
Outdoor enthusiasts, active inner loopers, and Houstonians can rejoice, as the highly anticipated hike-and-bike trail connection between White Oak Bayou Greenway and Buffalo Bayou trails is now complete.

In a week that included the announcement of a revitalized downtown Jones Plaza and a $70 million development grant for Memorial Park, the new connector was officially christened during a public ceremony on April 28, hosted by Mayor Sylvester Turner, Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, and various city and parks officials and foundation leaders. The ceremony marked the last of the six-part, $30 million "Houston Regional Bike/Ped Connections to Transit" project, funded by a grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

