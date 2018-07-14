TRAFFIC

Houston freeways shut down this weekend for construction

Major highway closures for the weekend

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Plan ahead this weekend! Your route to see family and friends may hold an unwelcome highway closure along Highway 290, the East Freeway, or Beltway 8.

These are some of the more significant closures listed by TxDOT for this weekend, beginning Friday, July 13.

GULF FWY

Northbound from 610 SOUTH LOOP to WOODRIDGE DR

Total Closure

Closed 9:00 PM, Friday July 13 to 5:00 AM, Saturday, July 14

EAST FWY

Eastbound from EAST BELTWAY-8 to DELL DALE BLVD

Total Closure

Closed 9:00 PM, Friday, July 13 to 5:00 AM, Monday, July 16

EAST BELTWAY-8

Northbound and southbound Connector Ramp to I-10 EAST

Total Closure

Closed 9:00 PM, Friday, July 13 to 5:00 AM, Monday, July 16

HIGHWAY 290

Eastbound from PINEMONT DR to 34TH ST

3 Inside Lanes

Closed 9:00 PM, Friday, July 13 to 5:00 AM, Saturday, July 14

Eastbound from FM-529 to HOLLISTER RD

Total Closure

Closed 9:00 PM, Friday, July 13 to 5:00 AM, Monday, July 16

Eastbound at I-10 Direct Connector

Total Closure

Closed 9:00 PM, Friday, July 13 to 5:00 AM, Monday, July 16

When the weekend closures are finished Monday morning on Highway 290, TxDOT will open the eastbound main lanes and all exit and entrance ramps between W. Little York and Pinemont.
WEST BELTWAY-8

Northbound and southbound Connector Ramp to 290 EASTBOUND

Total Closure

Closed 9:00 PM, Friday, July 13 to 5:00 AM, Monday, July 16

NORTH BELTWAY-8

Westbound from HOLLISTER RD to SH-249 TOMBALL PARKWAY

Total Closure

Closed 10:00 PM, Friday, July 13 to 5:00 AM, Monday, July 16

Tolls will be waived at the North Plaza for westbound traffic.
