You'll want to plan ahead to avoid this weekend's road closures

This weekend, TxDOT continues prep work for a major closure along US-59 at the San Jacinto River.RELATED: Here's what you need to know about the San Jacinto River Bridge closureTxDOT says four northbound lanes of US-59 will be blocked off from FM-1960 to Sorters McClellan.Additionally, the US-59 northbound exit to Loop 494 and Kingwood Drive will be closed.These closures will last from 9 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Sunday. The US-59 southbound bridge will close for repairs on March 23, for four to six months. During the closure, northbound and southbound traffic will share the northbound bridge.Inbound lanes from Cullen to US-59 will be blocked starting at 11:00 p.m. Friday until 6:00 a.m. Saturday, March 17.The southbound connector ramp to SH-225 eastbound will be blocked nightly from 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. starting Friday, March 16 until Monday, March 19.The westbound connector ramp to I-610 southbound will be closed continuously from 9:00 p.m. Friday, March 16 to 5:00 a.m. Monday, March 19.All eastbound lanes at 43rd Street will be closed starting Friday at 9:00 p.m. until Saturday, March 17 at noon. Also,two westbound lanes from the Antoine entrance to 43rd Street will be closed starting on Friday at 9 p.m. until 5:00 a.m. Monday.Four southbound lanes from Kirkwood to US-90 will be closed overnight starting at 8:00 p.m. on Friday until 8:00 a.m. Saturday, March 17.