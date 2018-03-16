TRAFFIC

You'll want to plan ahead to avoid this weekend's road closures

Plan ahead for weekend road closures (shutterstock)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
This weekend, TxDOT continues prep work for a major closure along US-59 at the San Jacinto River.

Everything you need to know about the San Jacinto River Bridge closure



TxDOT says four northbound lanes of US-59 will be blocked off from FM-1960 to Sorters McClellan.


Additionally, the US-59 northbound exit to Loop 494 and Kingwood Drive will be closed.

These closures will last from 9 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Sunday. The US-59 southbound bridge will close for repairs on March 23, for four to six months. During the closure, northbound and southbound traffic will share the northbound bridge.

IH-45 Gulf Fwy
Inbound lanes from Cullen to US-59 will be blocked starting at 11:00 p.m. Friday until 6:00 a.m. Saturday, March 17.

IH-610 East Loop
The southbound connector ramp to SH-225 eastbound will be blocked nightly from 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. starting Friday, March 16 until Monday, March 19.

SH-225
The westbound connector ramp to I-610 southbound will be closed continuously from 9:00 p.m. Friday, March 16 to 5:00 a.m. Monday, March 19.
US-290
All eastbound lanes at 43rd Street will be closed starting Friday at 9:00 p.m. until Saturday, March 17 at noon. Also,two westbound lanes from the Antoine entrance to 43rd Street will be closed starting on Friday at 9 p.m. until 5:00 a.m. Monday.

US-59
Four southbound lanes from Kirkwood to US-90 will be closed overnight starting at 8:00 p.m. on Friday until 8:00 a.m. Saturday, March 17.
