TRAFFIC

Reported wrong-way crash on Hwy 90 at San Jacinto River in Crosby

EMBED </>More Videos

Traffic is being detoured around Highway 90 after a reported wrong-way crash.

CROSBY, Texas (KTRK) --
We're beginning the 4th of July holiday with reports of a wrong-way driver causing a major crash on Highway 90 near Crosby.

Police and fire are responding to the crash scene on the westbound lanes of Highway 90 near the San Jacinto River.

Several lanes are being blocked off right now as crews work to clear the accident.

This is a major crash you need to be aware of if you travel in the area.

Katherine Whaley said you can take Business 90 as an alternate to get around the accident.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
traffictraffic accidentwrong wayCrosby
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAFFIC
Truck hits bridge, shuts down EB lanes on Katy Fwy
Couple outraged over nearly $900 Uber bill
Police: Taxi strikes pedestrians near Boston airport
Suspect arrested in teen's road rage killing
More Traffic
Top Stories
2 vehicles involved in head-on crash on Grand Parkway
Man catches 964 pound tiger shark and nearly sinks boat
Red hot temps headed your way for July 4th
The dangers of using sparklers
10 Independence Day facts you probably didn't know
North Korea claims to test its first ICBM
Driver on the run after hitting pedestrian in NE Houston
Show More
Police: Elderly woman found 'brutally murdered' in home
Vehicle used in fatal hit-and-run in New Caney recovered
Video shows naked man's arrest on METRO train
Have you seen her? 13-year-old missing in Baytown
Man gets card from family of driver that injured him
More News
Top Video
2 vehicles involved in head-on crash on Grand Parkway
North Korea claims to test its first ICBM
Police: Elderly woman found 'brutally murdered' in home
Vehicle used in fatal hit-and-run in New Caney recovered
More Video