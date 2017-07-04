We're beginning the 4th of July holiday with reports of a wrong-way driver causing a major crash on Highway 90 near Crosby.Police and fire are responding to the crash scene on the westbound lanes of Highway 90 near the San Jacinto River.Several lanes are being blocked off right now as crews work to clear the accident.This is a major crash you need to be aware of if you travel in the area.Katherine Whaley said you can take Business 90 as an alternate to get around the accident.