EMBED >More News Videos Crash at I-45 North at Crosstimbers knocks barrier into HOV lane causing big traffic backups.

Officials shut down the HOV lane of the North Freeway after a wreck pushed a concrete barrier into the path of traffic.The accident occurred on the northbound lanes near Crosstimbers just before 11 a.m. Monday. Traffic was backed up in the area as northbound freeway lanes were affected as well.There's no word if anyone was hurt in the accident.