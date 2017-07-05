A crash on the southbound East 610 Loop caused an 18-wheeler to roll over and a pot hole to open late Wednesday morning.The wreck that also involved a cement truck happened around 9:30 a.m. on the Interstate 610 Loop approaching Clinton Drive.The incident is causing major backups in both directions of traffic as first responders deal with the wreck.Two inside lanes in both directions are blocked.There were no injuries reported. Texas Department of Transportation and Houston Truck Enforcement are expected to look into the crash.It's too early to tell how the pot hole will affect road travelers.Stay with Eyewitness News with the latest on the wreck and traffic conditions.