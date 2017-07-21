EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1998405" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> We're getting our first look at a girl seen walking down the center of a crowded North Freeway.

Disturbing video from an Eyewitness News viewer shows a woman walking on the freeway.This was captured Thursday evening on the 610 North Loop.At one point, she hit the window of someone's car before walking to the shoulder of the freeway.The woman was also spotted screaming uncontrollably by an ABC13 employee inside Tecates Restaurant at Ella and 610. She eventually left.There's no word on what caused the commotion.