Heads up, Gulf Freeway friends! The I-45 HOV entrance at Dixie Farm is blocked due to SB accident at Scarsdale. @abc13houston #kattraffic — Katherine Whaley (@KatherineABC13) July 21, 2017

Authorities expect major delays on the Gulf Freeway during the morning commute as they investigate a deadly crash involving a car hauler.The crash happened just after 3 a.m. on the outbound freeway near Scarsdale.A car hauler and black sedan were involved. The truck flipped over onto the concrete barrier, nearly splitting the cab in half.A woman riding in the hauler died at the scene. The driver of the other vehicle appeared to be uninjured.Southbound motorists approaching the crash are being diverted to the frontage road. Police expect to close the outbound lanes for the "next couple of hours."Police also shut down the inbound HOV lane, which will impact traffic on the inbound freeway lanes.