PEDESTRIAN STRUCK

Woman hit by 2 vehicles in Westheimer crash

Crash involving pedestrian blocks EB Westheimer

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The eastbound lanes of Westheimer Road at Hayes are blocked this morning as police investigate a crash involving a pedestrian.

The crash was reported around 5:45 a.m.


Skyeye 13 over the scene captured a dark red pickup truck with heavy damage to the hood.

Police say a woman was standing in the crosswalk when a pickup truck struck her. The driver traveled into the intersection on a green light.

The woman was then knocked into another lane and run over by another vehicle, police say.

The initial driver remained at the scene, while the other motorist drove away. Investigators say the pedestrian was at fault.

