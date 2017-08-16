Drivers who travel the 288 corridor between Brazoria County and downtown Houston have certainly had to develop a lot of patience since the start of a huge construction project last fall.Today we toured the 288 expansion to show you the latest progress.Katrina Brown is just one of thousands of commuters trying to patiently wait for completion of the 288 Tollway."When having to drive it, I'm really not a fan of it, but I just think about the end result, I think it'll be good," Brown said.Construction crews are almost one year in to a 3-year project on the 10.3 mile stretch of 288 into downtown.Eyewitness News toured the construction to give you an up-close look at what's new.In addition to the pillars progressing for direct connectors between 288 and both the Belt and South Loop, as well as the Texas Medical Center, you'll also notice new toll lanes beginning to emerge between the mainlanes of 288."You're able to start seeing what the roadway is actually going to look like through the median," said Raynese Edwards, of Blueridge Transportation Group. "As we drive past 610, you can see where we're actually going to send traffic there."The heart of the construction is adding toll lanes-two northbound, two southbound- right down the middle of 288.It's important to note the toll lanes will open all at once in the summer or fall of 2019, not a section at a time.You may see some direct connectors between 288 and 610 available before then.Decisions about toll prices and exact payment points are still in the works, but that information should be available in the next year or so.