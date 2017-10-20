TRAFFIC

What to watch out for on the roads this weekend

Be on the watch for traffic hot spots (Shutterstock)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The 610 Loop will see substantial closures this weekend. From Friday at 9 p.m. to Saturday at 9 p.m. you'll see a significant closure at the North Loop and the North Freeway. The North Loop eastbound and westbound connector ramps to I-45 will shut down.

Also, along the North Freeway, from Friday at 9 p.m. to Saturday at 9 p.m. there is a southbound closure of 2 outside lanes from Crosstimbers to Cavalcade. Take precautions for slowdowns in the area.

Then on Saturday evening from 11:30 p.m. until Sunday at 12:30 p.m. there is a big closure on the South Loop. It's a total closure eastbound on the South Loop from Scott Street to FM-521/Almeda Road. As an alternate route, take 288 to the Bellfort exit and u-turn to arrive at the 610 eastbound ramp.

