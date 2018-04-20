TRAFFIC

What to know if you're going to Barbara Bush's public viewing

The public can pay their respects to Barbara Bush starting at noon on Friday. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
As dignitaries arrive in Houston for services remembering former first lady Barbara Bush, Houston police want the public to be aware of closures and security measures.
If you are attending the public repose, the following is applicable per HPD:
  • You must check-in at Second Baptist Church at 6400 Woodway

  • Buses will take people to St. Martin's Episcopal Church and back to Second Baptist Church

  • Foot traffic will not be permitted

  • Photography is not permitted inside St. Martin's

  • No large bags or backpacks will be permitted

  • No weapons will be allowed

  • St. Martin's Episcopal Church will close at midnight, but lines will close at Second Baptist prior to midnight based on the number of people in line to accommodate the midnight closure


HPD announces security measures for Barbara Bush's funeral.

TRAFFIC INFORMATION
  • Traffic on Woodway between Chimney Rock and the West Loop will be closed. Only residents and business owners who need access into the area will be allowed.

  • Expect heavy traffic delays and plan ahead to find alternate routes.


SPECIAL INTERACTIVE: Barbara Bush, A Life Well Read

