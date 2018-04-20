You must check-in at Second Baptist Church at 6400 Woodway

Buses will take people to St. Martin's Episcopal Church and back to Second Baptist Church

Foot traffic will not be permitted

Photography is not permitted inside St. Martin's

No large bags or backpacks will be permitted

No weapons will be allowed

St. Martin's Episcopal Church will close at midnight, but lines will close at Second Baptist prior to midnight based on the number of people in line to accommodate the midnight closure

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3366607" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> HPD announces security measures for Barbara Bush's funeral.

Traffic on Woodway between Chimney Rock and the West Loop will be closed. Only residents and business owners who need access into the area will be allowed.

Expect heavy traffic delays and plan ahead to find alternate routes.

As dignitaries arrive in Houston for services remembering former first lady Barbara Bush, Houston police want the public to be aware of closures and security measures.