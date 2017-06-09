TRAFFIC

Weekend road closures you need to know

Katherine Whaley shows you the hot spots to avoid this weekend.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Do you have plans ahead this weekend?

Before you head out, you're going to want to know where the backups are likely to occur. Katherine Whaley has the details here:

I-45 Gulf Fwy southbound at Fuqua
A total closure from Friday 9 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m. Detour to Highway 3 or use the feeder.

I-45 North in Walker County
Total closure in both directions at FM 1374 for bridge demolition, from Friday 8 p.m. to Monday at 4 a.m. Detour to Highway 75.

290 inbound ramp to 610
ALL ramp lanes closed from Friday 9 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m. Detour to the I-10 direct connector.

EMERGENCY REPAIR in the Galleria area
US-59 northbound and southbound ramps to the 610 West Loop northbound (over Richmond) are closed from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday, but they could open sooner. TxDOT will return to the site of the hole to make a more permanent fix.

Closures will also affect Richmond Avenue. Use Washington to my detour.

South Beltway between SH-288 and Beamer
This is a total closure both ways, from Friday 10 p.m. to Saturday 5 a.m. Additionally, all eastbound lanes will remain closed to Telephone Road through Monday 5 a.m. Detour to feeder.

EZ tag services will be unavailable this weekend for system upgrades. This includes customer service, the app, EZ tag stores, and account services.

