Weekend road closures you need to know

Do you have plans ahead this weekend?Before you head out, you're going to want to know where the backups are likely to occur. Katherine Whaley has the details here:A total closure from Friday 9 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m. Detour to Highway 3 or use the feeder.Total closure in both directions at FM 1374 for bridge demolition, from Friday 8 p.m. to Monday at 4 a.m. Detour to Highway 75.ALL ramp lanes closed from Friday 9 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m. Detour to the I-10 direct connector.US-59 northbound and southbound ramps to the 610 West Loop northbound (over Richmond) are closed from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday, but they could open sooner. TxDOT will return to the site of the hole to make a more permanent fix.Closures will also affect Richmond Avenue. Use Washington to my detour.This is a total closure both ways, from Friday 10 p.m. to Saturday 5 a.m. Additionally, all eastbound lanes will remain closed to Telephone Road through Monday 5 a.m. Detour to feeder.will be unavailable this weekend for system upgrades. This includes customer service, the app, EZ tag stores, and account services.