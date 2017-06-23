TRAFFIC

Weekend road closures you need to know about

Katherine Whaley is showing you where the backups will happen this weekend.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Before you head out for the weekend, you might want to check out the areas where delays will be expected.

Katherine Whaley has your list of road closures and trouble spots here:
I-45 Gulf Freeway from Scarsdale to Fuqua
A total closure will get underway at 9 p.m. Friday and last through 5 a.m. Monday. Use Highway 3 as a detour, or use the feeder.

Highway 290 westbound from Bingle to Tidwell
From Friday 9 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m., there will be a total closure. Drivers should detour to Hempstead Highway.
I-45 northbound from I-10 to Quitman
A total closure is occurring from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. on Saturday. Use Highway 59 or Main Street as an alternate route.

Highway 288 northbound ramps to 610 South Loop
A total closure will happen both eastbound and westbound from Friday 9 p.m. to Saturday at 5 a.m. Take Almeda Road as an alternate route, or continue on SH-288 northbound and U-turn at Yellowstone.
Houston Pride Parade road closures
The parade begins at 8:30 p.m. and ends at 11 p.m. The route begins at Smith and Lamar, continues to Walker, turns left from Walker onto Milam, and ends on Jefferson.

