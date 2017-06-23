Weekend road closures you need to know about

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2135556" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Katherine Whaley has the skinny on parking and road closures for Pride Houston 2017.

Before you head out for the weekend, you might want to check out the areas where delays will be expected.Katherine Whaley has your list of road closures and trouble spots here:A total closure will get underway at 9 p.m. Friday and last through 5 a.m. Monday. Use Highway 3 as a detour, or use the feeder.From Friday 9 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m., there will be a total closure. Drivers should detour to Hempstead Highway.A total closure is occurring from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. on Saturday. Use Highway 59 or Main Street as an alternate route.A total closure will happen both eastbound and westbound from Friday 9 p.m. to Saturday at 5 a.m. Take Almeda Road as an alternate route, or continue on SH-288 northbound and U-turn at Yellowstone.The parade begins at 8:30 p.m. and ends at 11 p.m. The route begins at Smith and Lamar, continues to Walker, turns left from Walker onto Milam, and ends on Jefferson.