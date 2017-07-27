FUEL SPILL

WB lanes of I-10 near Magnolia reopen after diesel spill

WB lanes of I-10 near Magnolia reopen after fuel spill

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Hazmat crews worked quickly to clear an early morning fuel spill that blocked the westbound lanes of the East Freeway Thursday.

It happened on I-10 west near Magnolia just after 2:00 a.m.


Traffic was being diverted to the feeder road while crews worked to contain the spill.

Several lanes of the freeway were able to be reopened just before 5:00 a.m. to allow some traffic through the area.
Related Topics:
trafficfuel spillhazmatI-10tractor trailerHouston
