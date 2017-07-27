WB lanes of I-10 near Magnolia reopen after fuel spill

See that oil drum? Hazmat cleanup on I10E, wbound @ Magnolia exit. Closed here! MAJOR backup this AM. #abc13 @KatherineABC13 pic.twitter.com/aCo6z2Pfsp — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) July 27, 2017

Freeway closure: I-10 East inbound at Magnolia, truck accident and fuel spill, live report coming up @abc13houston #kattraffic #ABC13 — Katherine Whaley (@KatherineABC13) July 27, 2017

Hazmat crews worked quickly to clear an early morning fuel spill that blocked the westbound lanes of the East Freeway Thursday.It happened on I-10 west near Magnolia just after 2:00 a.m.Traffic was being diverted to the feeder road while crews worked to contain the spill.Several lanes of the freeway were able to be reopened just before 5:00 a.m. to allow some traffic through the area.