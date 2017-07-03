BOSTON, Massachusetts --Multiple injuries have been reported after police said a car struck a group of pedestrians near Boston Logan Airport Monday afternoon.
The incident happened just before 2 p.m. at the Logan taxi pool on Porter Street at Tomahawk Drive in East Boston.
Boston police said injuries vary in severity:
MSP, @bostonpolice, @BostonFire, @BOSTON_EMS onscene. Preliminary reports indicate several pedestrians with injuries, varying severity. https://t.co/2bqBJYDOh3— Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) July 3, 2017
