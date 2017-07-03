PEDESTRIAN STRUCK

Multiple injuries reported after car strikes group of pedestrians near Boston Logan Airport

By Eyewitness News
BOSTON, Massachusetts --
Multiple injuries have been reported after police said a car struck a group of pedestrians near Boston Logan Airport Monday afternoon.

CLICK / TAP TO WATCH LIVE STREAMING VIDEO


The incident happened just before 2 p.m. at the Logan taxi pool on Porter Street at Tomahawk Drive in East Boston.

Boston police said injuries vary in severity:

This is a breaking news story. Keep checking Eyewitness News on air and online for the latest on this developing story.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
trafficpedestrian struckpedestrian injuredu.s. & worldMassachusetts
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
PEDESTRIAN STRUCK
15-year-old boy killed by SUV while walking with friends
Mother accepts diploma for girl hospitalized after rampage
Police: 81-year-old driver hits man on FM 1960
Caught on camera: Car slams into pedestrians
More pedestrian struck
TRAFFIC
Suspect arrested in teen's road rage killing
Video shows extreme road rage on Gulf Freeway
Venomous snakes escape after rollover crash in Bexar County
Speak your mind on Houston transit expansion
More Traffic
Top Stories
Texas City official reportedly high before fatal crash
Who is Texas City Commissioner Dee Ann Haney?
Red hot temps headed your way for July 4th
Baker Hughes and GE merge to form new company
What flavor cake would DNCE eat by the ocean?
Celebrate America at these fun 4th of July events
Be careful: Strong rip currents possible in Galveston
Show More
How to survive a rip current
When your child's doctor is closed: ER or urgent care?
Art gallery to host 'Stranger Things' themed art show
Teen sells stuff to raise money for ill sister's funeral
Man kills son, apparently believed he was an intruder
More News
Photos
New clues revealed in mystery of skeleton in Heights home
Pigs take over Dallas highway after big rig overturns
Thousands celebrate Pride Festival in Downtown
Emergency declared in Louisiana ahead of Cindy
More Photos